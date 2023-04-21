Headwaters Center power outage delays Earth Day events

The Earth Day Celebration & Community Festival at the Headwaters Center in Winter Park will not happen on Earth Day, which is Saturday. Headwaters Director Holli Riebel wrote in an email that the center’s batteries have stopped holding power and the backup generators failed, causing a power outage.

Headwaters’ website states the center is not connected to the power grid as part of its sustainability efforts. Solar panels charge batteries to provide electricity to the facility, but Riebel said the batteries have lost their ability to hold a charge.

“The batteries were a prototype from Toshiba,” Riebel wrote. “Like all car batteries, they fail to hold energy any longer after five years.”

The backup generators at the facility failing mean the center is without power until they are repaired, which Riebel hopes will happen next week. The Earth Day celebration, which will feature educational booths and games, food, a cash bar and live music, will take place on July 28, which is World Conservation Day.

The event costs $10 per person, and tickets include admission to the center’s museum .

Going forward, Riebel said the center will use solar panels to offset its energy needs, reconnect to the power grid in the next month to provide reliable power and use generators as a backup if possible.

“We are looking at potentially replacing them (the batteries) in the future,” Riebel wrote. “But currently we need to go partly back onto the grid to supplement the solar.”