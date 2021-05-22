Headwaters Marina hopes to have ‘floating stage’ this summer

A family gets ready to enjoy a paddleboat from Headwaters Marina last summer in Grand Lake. The marina is hoping to introduce a floating stage this summer.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Captain Rick Tomkievich has fun plans for the Headwaters Marina this summer — if he can get enough employees to make it happen.

The marina has purchased a new tour boat and Tomkievich wants to get creative with the boat it will replace. He explained over the phone Friday that he plans to take out the seats of the old boat and make it a floating stage.

Ideally, Tomkievich would like to get bands on the boat on Saturday nights to do a one-hour lap around Grand Lake, then park the boat at the public beach and do another hour or so of music. That depends on if he gets enough help, though.

As of Friday, Tomkievich only has three people signed up to work at Headwaters Marina this summer, and he said it takes about 10 employees to fully run. He is hoping to recruit more workers with a sign on bonus and competitive pay.

Tomkievich added that a number of musicians and businesses have already expressed interest in the floating stage. He also thinks the same boat could be used for weddings out on the lake.

“I think it will be fun, too,” he said.

Headwaters Marina sits on the beach of Grand Lake and is owned and operated by the town. During the summer, the marina offers scenic lake tours and boat rentals.

Tomkievich said he’s picking up the new tour boat Thursday. The marina is aiming for a soft opening for Memorial Day Weekend.

Boating is picking up around Grand County with most boat ramps now open for the season, including the ramps on Lake Granby, Shadow Mountain Lake and Wolford Mountain Reservoir. Remember that motorized boats are subject to inspection.