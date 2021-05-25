Headwaters Trails Alliance receives $20,000 grant for trailwork

The Headwaters Trails Alliance has secured another grant to help with trail recovery following last summer’s fires.

In Grand County, 20% of lands burned in wildfires last year. The Headwaters Trails Alliance, which coordinates thousands of hours of volunteer trailwork each year, has secured $20,000 in National Forest System Trail Stewardship funds.

HTA plans to work with volunteers and youth corps to assess and maintain 250 miles of US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management system trails, in addition to assisting land managers with fire recovery work in trail areas.

Tasks in burned areas include removing 30,000 downed or standing dead hazard trees, mitigating over 25 miles of trail and creating burn piles over a 7-mile stretch.

In partnership with the International Mountain Bicycling Association and other trail groups, National Forest System Trail Stewardship awarded a total of $547,000 to 48 projects in nine US Forest Service regions this year.