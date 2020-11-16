Health department reports 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Grand

Grand County Public Health shared on Monday that 38 more residents in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, 640 people are on quarantine or isolation orders, and the county’s rolling two-week case count is the highest it has been with 80 positive cases over the last 14 days.

According to public health, there are four outbreaks in the county, including one that was reported last week within the West Grand School District. The other three outbreaks aren’t yet listed on county or state websites.

Public health is working on contact tracing. However, with the high number of new cases, people are also being encouraged to quarantine if they think they’ve been exposed. Individuals should isolate if they feel sick.

On Thursday, the Grand Board of County Commissioners voted to move the county back to level orange restrictions, which reduced the capacity of businesses and the recommended number of people gathering. All schools in the county have closed to in-person learning through at least the Thanksgiving break.