Heavy snow predicted for mountains

Courtesy National Weather Service



More winter weather is expected early this week, with up to 16 inches of fresh snow forecast by Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Grand County, including Winter Park, Berthoud Pass and Rocky Mountain National Park starting at 3 p.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning calls for anywhere from eight to 16 inches of snow, with the heaviest powder happening above 7,500 feet. The predicted weather is likely to make travel difficult, especially Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Warmer and drier conditions are expected to return later in the week, according to the NWS.