Heavy snow to return to Grand

Snow is forecast to start Tuesday afternoon in Grand County and accumulate up to two feet.

National Weather Service / Courtesy graphic

A brief pause in snow will give way to another heavy storm starting Tuesday afternoon with up to two feet of fresh powder forecast through Thursday.

The National Weather Service predicts over a foot of new snow in Grand County, with estimates for Granby around 10-13 inches while Winter Park could get 12-18 inches and up to two feet could fall in Rocky Mountain National Park.

With the snow, the storm will bring more gusting winds that may be as strong as 75 mph.

Travel will likely be hindered by blowing snow and strong winds.

The significant holiday snowfall brought 28 inches to Winter Park Resort over the past week and the resort totaling more than four feet in December.

Colorado’s snowpack is in a much healthier place following the December storms with the Upper Colorado River snow to water equivalent at 123% of normal.