Help bring Tel Linke home during #FightLikeHellTel Fundraiser
On Saturday, Sept. 17, please join the Linke family for the #FightLikeHellTel Fundraiser to help bring Tel Linke home. The event will take place at Tundra Springs in Hot Sulphur Springs from 5—10 p.m. The fundraiser includes live music, a buffet dinner, drinks, auctions and raffles. All proceeds will go to the Linke family to help them with expenses such as making their home wheelchair accessible, home therapies and an AWD van fitted with a wheelchair lift. Community members can help by becoming a sponsor, donating to the auction or volunteering at the event. In January of 2022, Tel was involved in a feed truck—train accident. Since his accident, he has been receiving medical care and therapy at the Craig Rehabilitation Hospital. Now, he is finally recovered enough to return home to Grand County. To participate in the event or learn more, please visit fightlikehelltel.com.
