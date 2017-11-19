Henderson Mill owners announce local grant recipients

Each year the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation, the community investment and outreach arm of the publicly traded mining behemoth Freeport-McMoRan, provides grants, scholarships and other types of donations to the communities to make their mining operations possible.

Grand County is home the Henderson Mill, one of Freeport's facilities and one half of the larger Henderson Mill and Mine Complex straddling Grand and Clear Creek Counties, and as such the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation annually provides what they call the Henderson-Area Grants. Earlier this month the Foundation announced its grant recipients for 2017, breaking down the $200,000 in awarded funds between two organizations in Grand County and two others in Clear Creek with Grand County receiving more than half of the total monies.

The big winner of the Henderson-Area grants was the Grand Foundation, which has been awarded $100,000.

Also receiving a significant funding boost from Freeport is the Grand Enterprise Initiative, which has been awarded $20,000 from the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation.

In their press release announcing the grant awards Freeport states the mining corporation has, "pledged to invest $1,000,000 in the two counties from 2017-2021." The release goes on to state $200,000 will be invested per year through, "an RFP process and will align with priorities identified by the communities through their work with the U.S. Economic Development Administration."

"The projects supported through this process represents the path to a viable future and we thank the engaged community leaders, members and nonprofits who are working to create successful, sustainable communities," Tracy Bame, President of the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation, said.