Here’s how elementary school-aged kids in Colorado can ski all season for just $59

A Winter Park skier milking the powder.

Meara McQuain/Courtesy Photo

For a generation, Colorado Ski Country USA’s Ski Passport has provided an affordable way for elementary school children to take up skiing and snowboarding. And this year, it is being expanded to include third graders.

The program was inaugurated in 1996 for fifth graders, and over the years it expanded to include sixth graders and fourth graders.

For only $59, Passport holders can enjoy up to 80 days of skiing or riding, with a maximum of four days at each of the 20 participating Ski Country resorts. Colorado Ski Country USA is a trade association that includes 21 of the state’s 28 ski areas.

Read more at The Denver Post.