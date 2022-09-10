Here’s how elementary school-aged kids in Colorado can ski all season for just $59
The Ski Country Passport now includes 3rd through 6th grades at 20 resorts
The Denver Post
For a generation, Colorado Ski Country USA’s Ski Passport has provided an affordable way for elementary school children to take up skiing and snowboarding. And this year, it is being expanded to include third graders.
The program was inaugurated in 1996 for fifth graders, and over the years it expanded to include sixth graders and fourth graders.
For only $59, Passport holders can enjoy up to 80 days of skiing or riding, with a maximum of four days at each of the 20 participating Ski Country resorts. Colorado Ski Country USA is a trade association that includes 21 of the state’s 28 ski areas.
Read more at The Denver Post.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.