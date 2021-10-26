Heroin, fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Hot Sulphur

Jessica Castellano



A traffic stop in Hot Sulphur Springs led police to arrest one woman after they discovered heroin and fentanyl, as well as stolen credit cards and IDs.

Police stopped a silver truck for speeding through Hot Sulphur around 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 and when the officer ran the IDs for the two people in the car, active warrants returned for passenger Jessica R. Castellano, 41, according to an arrest affidavit.

The officer arrested Castellano and asked if there was anything he should be aware of and Castellano allegedly told him there was a needle in the car.

A K9 officer then sniffed the car and alerted police to narcotics in the area. According to the affidavit, police discovered glass pipes, both used and unused hypodermic needles and small plastic baggies, as well as numerous credit cards, IDs and medical cards for at least three different people.

When an officer asked Castellano about their findings, the affidavit said she claimed all of it and said the driver owned none of it. Castellano allegedly asked if police had found a bag of heroin that she had lost in the car.

A second search of the car revealed a scale and a container shaped like a diet soda can that actually held a bag of heroin and nine blue pills identified as fentanyl. According to the affidavit, there were four grams of heroin and two grams of fentanyl.

Police issued the driver a summons for speeding and driving without a license and transported Castellano to the Grand County Jail.

When an officer contacted one of the people whose credit cards were in Castellano’s possession, the owner said his wallet had been stolen from Lakewood and he was interested in pressing charges.

The affidavit said Castellano told police she had gotten the cards from a friend.

Castellano is facing two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, intent to sell or distribute a controlled substance, possession of financial transaction devices and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Castellano is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 2.