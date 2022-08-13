High Country Rodeo named Best New Rodeo of the Year 2021

The committee of the High Country Stampede and notable sponsors stand on the arena to receive their Best New Rodeo 2021 Award and Sponsorship Awards.

Sarah Morin/For Sky-Hi News

The summer season begins in Fraser when the High Country Rodeo opens its doors. As the rodeo began to wrap up its season, on Saturday, July 30, the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association named it Best New Rodeo of the Year 2021. The Fraser rodeo became an association-recognized rodeo just last year. The High Country Rodeo began in 1983.

Colorado Professional Rodeo Association Committee Representative Traci Butzen presented the award to Winter Park Horseman’s Association boardmembers Curt Thurston, Mike Fudge, Cindy Greiner, Ken Clark, Olivia Clark, Andy Fischbach, Bethany Lashley and Rachel Thurston.

Notable sponsors of the rodeo also received plaques in recognition of their work keeping the rodeo’s wheels turning. This year’s imperial Colorado Professional Rodeo Association sponsors, Brian Nichols of Fraser River Beer Company and Mandy Vincent of Good to Go Portables, accepted sponsorship plaques.

Other royal association sponsors included Perizzolo Excavating and Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute. The honorary sponsors, who went over and above, also received plaques. They are Grand Park, Nick’s Dirt Work and The Trash Company.

The Winter Park Horseman’s Association owns the rodeo. Association board treasurer Cindy Greiner had a few things to say about winning the award:

Sky-Hi: What did it mean to you as a member of the Winter Park Horseman’s Association Board to win the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association award?

Greiner: The entire board is very proud of receiving this award, as we work very hard to produce The High Country Stampede Rodeo. Recognition from The Colorado Pro Rodeo Association, our first year as a CPRA rodeo, meant a great deal to our little rodeo.

Sky-Hi: What does winning say about the Fraser rodeo?

Greiner: The High Country Stampede Rodeo in Fraser stepped up to the next level becoming sanctioned by CPRA in an attempt to bring a better quality rodeo to our community. This recognition shows that our rodeo series succeeded in bringing a great rodeo for contestants and guests to enjoy.

Sky-Hi: What sets the Fraser rodeo apart from others in the county and Colorado?

Greiner: The rodeo atmosphere and the passion from all of our volunteers along with the Western BBQ, the “Ice Box” Ice Cream shop, The Buckin’ Chute Trading Post gift shop and our ‘Watering Hole” drink stand sets the Fraser rodeo apart from other rodeos in the county and Colorado. The CPRA cowboys and cowgirls also bring a greater level of competition to each event.

Sky-Hi: Why should everyone see a rodeo at least once?

Greiner: The Western tradition of rodeo is full of fun and excitement for the entire family from the young riding the sheep and clown acts to the Saddle Bronc and Bull Riders trying to make the 8-second ride. Once many experience The High Country Stampede Rodeo, they come again year after year.