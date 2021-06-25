High Country Stampede Rodeo to open for season with major upgrades

The High Country Stampede Rodeo is kicking off its season July 3 with a number of changes. The rodeo is now participating in the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association Series and has upgraded a number of facilities, including adding an ice cream shop.

Courtesy High Country Stampede

This season the High Country Stampede Rodeo kicks off July 3 with some big changes.

The Fraser-based rodeo announced that, along with a number of facility upgrades this year, it is now a part of the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association Series.

The High Country Stampede Rodeo has added a set of wheelchair accessible bleachers this year along with new concrete throughout to improve accessibility to common areas. Also new this year, the Ice Box ice cream shop will be open for all to enjoy, operated by Charlie’s Frozen Treat Shop,

The Buckin’ Chute Trading Post has be relocated and remodeled, and three of the parking areas have been expanded. The rodeo is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and will be offering scholarships to two graduating seniors in Grand County each year.

The High Country Stampede is now part of the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association Series, with events including bareback, saddle bronc, breakaway, tie down calf roping, steer wrestling, ladies barrel racing, open team roping, mixed team roping and bull riding.

Other events will include the Grand Entry, trick riding, mutton busting, sheep scramble, clown acts, a visit from the Belgian Hitch Team, Chuck Wagon BBQ and special event nights. Traditional High Country Stampede events will also be offered, including local barrel racing, pole bending and ranch bronc riding.

The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. and runs for seven Saturdays through Aug. 14. The junior rodeo for contestants 18 and under begins at 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

To lean more about the High Country Stampede Rodeo, go to http://www.highcountrystampede.com .