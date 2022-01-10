High Country Stampede Rodeo voted best new CPRA rodeo in 2021
The Colorado Pro Rodeo Association has named Fraser’s High Country Stampede Rodeo the best new CPRA rodeo in 2021.
Produced by the Winter Park Horseman’s Association, the High Country Stampede Rodeo began in 1983. Last year, the organization decided to take the rodeo to the next level by joining the CPRA.
Winter Park Horseman’s Association was able to bring Grand County a series of seven CPRA rodeos. The work paid off with the High Country Stampede being voted the best new CPRA rodeo in the state.
“The hard work and support of all involved brought us to this distinction and we are very honored,“ organizers said in a release.
The High Country Stampede Rodeo will take place this summer every Saturday July 2 through Aug. 13. To learn more, visit http://www.HighCountryStampede.com.
