High-County based health care company Peak Health Alliance to offer new affordable plans next year

The Colorado High Country-based health care company Peak Health Alliance recently announced it will partner with Denver Health Medical Plan as its new insurance provider to offer plans for patients beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

In a news release, Peak Health officials said they work with local leaders, hospitals, physicians, brokers and insurance carriers to bring affordable health insurance to mountain and rural communities aross Colorado. The new plans will be compliant with the federal Affordable Care Act as well as the state-designated insurance plans through the Colorado Option, according to the news release.

Peak Health Alliance Chief Executive Officer Anne Ladd said Peak health is eager to begin working with a “well-known, well-respected and highly trusted Colorado-based partner like Denver Health Medical Plan,” according to a statement.

Organized by community leaders in Summit County, Peak Health offered its first plans in 2020 at rates 38% below those previously available, the news release states. Since then, government and business leaders in Grand, Lake, Park, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties have worked with the health care company.

Peak Health and Denver Health Medical will offer more information on their plan, dubbed Elevate Health Plans, when the state’s open enrollment period begins Nov. 1.

This story is from Summit Daily.