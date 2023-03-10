High tea with Middle Park Fair and Rodeo queens, past and present

2023 Middle Park Fair and Rodeo Princess Joslyn Sanders and Queen Mackenzie Moyer enjoy High Tea, a celebration of Fair and Rodeo Royalty since the 1950s.

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo/Courtesy Photo

On March 4, Middle Park Fair and Rodeo Royalty from past and present enjoyed a high tea at the Middle Park Fair Grounds. Women who had been queens as far back as the 1950s attended the tea.

The guests shared memories of their involvement with the fair and rodeo and carrying on Grand County’s Western tradition.

The fair and rodeo celebrated its 106th year in August 2022.

The event featured 4-H and Future Farmers of America livestock shows, where children displayed the hard work put into their animal projects. During the junior and professional rodeo, competitors from both Grand and Summit counties showed off their skills in the saddle. A royalty pageant caps off the Western celebration.

The first Rodeo Queen to reign was Alta Linke Orr in 1950.

Left to right: Queens Jennifer Baker, Toots Cherington, Pat Van Pelt Choll, and the mother of Queen Dori Bell.

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo/Courtesy Photo

Guests included former queens: Pat Van Pelt Scholl (1952); Toots Fisher Cherrington (1955); Carol Wall Petersen (1970); Jennifer Murphy Baker (1975); Dori Bell’s mother (1992); Holly Reed Hester (2005); Dakota Docheff Cordle (2012); Anna Cunico Frentress (2013); Marti Zolnir (2014). Current-day royalty queen Mackenzie Moyer and princess Joslyn Sanders also attended.