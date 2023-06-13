High water at Windy Gap Reservoir damages berm

Members of the project management and design team for the Colorado River Connectivity Project evaluate damage to the project's berm that was sustained in May. High water flows, caused by warming temperatures after winter's heavy snowfall, rushed over the berm. Despite this setback, progress on the connectivity channel will move forward to restore the river.

Nearly a year after Northern Water, Trout Unlimited and their partners broke ground on the Colorado River Connectivity Channel, heavy river flows damaged the project’s berm. The project is located at Windy Gap Reservoir in Granby, which holds water before it is pumped to northern Front Range communities.

Water, bolstered by recent rains and spring runoff, rushed over the top of the berm contractors had constructed to make the reservoir smaller and provide space for the new river channel.

Jeff Stahla, Northern Water’s public information officer, explained that generally, as snow melts, the rate of water flow increases gradually over time – not this summer.

“There’s a stretch from May 9 to May 12 with a combination of storms and runoff, that the flow of the river just about tripled,” he said. “It went it from in the mid 800s to about 2,200 cubic feet per second.”

So roughly 17,000 gallons of water passed through the river per second, flowing straight over the berm. A flow of 2,200 cfs isn’t unusual at the headwaters of the Colorado, but warmer temperatures made snow melt faster. In mid-May, Northern Water’s backcountry West Slope weather stations measured snow water at roughly at 90% of the median.

“What was surprising about it was just how quickly it went from 800 to 2,200. It was a very steep curve, rather than a smooth one,” Stahla said.

This struck a blow to the project that many stakeholders are relying on.

The small reservoir only holds 445-acre feet of water for urban communities, but the significance it holds for the future of the Colorado River is mighty. Northern Water operates Windy Gap to deliver water to their customers. They have partnered with Grand County government, local conservation groups and environmental advocates to construct the Colorado River Connectivity Channel, which will restore the river’s health. The channel to reconnect the river broke ground in August 2022.

Extent of the damage

Damage to the berm wasn’t completely unexpected.

“We knew going into the end of last year that if we had a really bad winter, that there was a scenario where the berm would be overtopped with water,” Stahla said. “We tried to make sure it was as robust as possible to deal with a potential high flow. So here we are in 2023 – that high flow happened.”

Contractors had fortified one side of the berm with riprap, or large rocks, but didn’t have a chance to fortify the other side in time.

“The bad news is that we’re gonna have to repair that,” he said. “But the good news is that it looks to us as though … there’s not extensive damage throughout the entire length, but just in that section.”

Stahla explained that the damage was caused because the water levels were different on either side of the berm.

“The water found a place where it could cut its own little channel to get across,” he said. “… Until you reach that equilibrium, the water wants to even itself out between the two sides.”

Although high flows will continue in the coming weeks, Northern Water doesn’t predict another spill to damage the berm again. Now that water levels on each side are equal, water won’t rush to a lower level. Instead, higher downstream flows will continue through the spillway as normal. Stahla added that the berm damage poses no safety risks for residents or anglers.

“We’ve had the state inspectors out there; there is nothing at all to be concerned about regarding Windy Gap dam itself,” he said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife also visited the site, assessing that there was no risk to their downstream fisheries.

History of the Colorado River Connectivity project

The importance of the connectivity channel is two-fold.

Northern Water constructed Windy Gap in the 1980s. The reservoir spanned the entire length of the Colorado River. Water is pumped from Windy Gap, traveling six miles of pipe to be stored in Lake Granby. From Lake Granby, water travels to Grand Lake, then flows underneath Rocky Mountain National Park through Adams Tunnel, finally arriving to Front Range communities. Although these communities benefited, the river paid a price for Windy Gap.

Damming the Colorado at Windy Gap caused sediment buildup, raised water temperatures downstream, and resulted in the loss of aquatic insect species, sclupin and trout populations. The idea to reconnect the Colorado began in the late 1990s with naturalist Bud Issacs. Dismayed at the loss of aquatic life, Isaacs teamed up with Trout Unlimited to create the Connectivity Project. Grand County government eagerly joined forces with the project.

A diverse group of local and statewide stakeholders came together for the connectivity project’s groundbreaking in August 2022. Left to right: Tony Kay, Past president of Trout Unlimited and founding member of the Upper Colorado River Alliance; Chad Isaacs, son of late Bud Isaacs, downstream land owner; Mely Whiting, Colorado Water Project Legal Counsel of Trout Unlimited and CRCC lead; Sen. Michael Bennet; Becky Mitchell, Director of Colorado Water Conservation Board; Merrit Linke, Grand County Commissioner. Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

The Connectivity Channel Project will move the reservoir’s existing southern embankment, reducing the reservoir’s surface area by about 30%, allowing for a new channel and floodplain. This will reconnect the river upstream of the dam and downstream at the confluence of the Colorado and Fraser Rivers. Construction will be completed in the fall of 2024.

“This is a big deal,” Stahla said of the future channel. “This is something that was asked for and we want to make sure that we do it right, because there’s a lot of benefits that are going to come out of this in terms of better stream health and public fishing access.”

Reconnecting the Colorado will allow for the free passage of fish and sediment, plus create around 50 acres of floodplain and riparian habitat. The channel will provide over a mile of public fishing access for the Gold Medal trout quality waters. Lastly, the project will support additional restoration efforts, such as improving irrigation and aquatic habitat near Kremmling.

Despite these benefits for the plants, animals and humans that rely on the river, the project never received necessary federal funding when it was first conceived. This changed when Northern Water planned the Windy Gap Firming Project.

An essential facet of the Connectivity Project is its relation to the Firming Project. Shortly after Windy Gap’s construction, Northern realized this was an inefficient means for them to draw water from the Colorado River. Their rights are for 30,000 acre-feet annually, for over 1 million users. But during wet years, Lake Granby was too full to take this water for Front Range delivery, so it sat in Windy Gap. Other years, especially during recent drought, Lake Granby was too low for Northern to pump water they needed. On top of this, Front Range populations were increasing. Northern Water created another storage option.

In 2021, Northern began construction on the Chimney Hollow Reservoir west of Loveland to ensure the reliability of, or make “firm,” its deliveries of Windy Gap water. Instead of being stored in Lake Granby, water from Windy Gap will travel through Lake Granby, under the Continental Divide, to be stored at Chimney Hollow instead.

Before construction began, environmental groups opposed the firming project, stating it would strain the already overtaxed Colorado River. They disagreed that water could be diverted to the Front Range if drought conditions worsen. Some environmental groups waged a lawsuit against Northern; it was dropped when Northern pledged to support environmental programs, knowing how much they too relied on the river.

Northern added an essential benefit to the firming project, taking on the long-lost connectivity project. Fast forward to today – a diverse group of stakeholders from across Colorado (previously at loggerheads) have come together restore the river.

Moving forward

Thankfully, the damage sustained at Windy Gap this month won’t significantly delay the connectivity project.

“There’s enough work to do on the downstream side of the dam, that the contractor can do throughout June and into July until we find out what repair work we’re going to need to do in the main body of the reservoir,” said Stahla – they’re still on track for completion of the channel by 2024.

The final stage of the project will be planting shrubs and willows in the channel area, to restore the ecosystem. This vegetation is currently growing in state nurseries and on-site at Windy Gap.

A barren Windy Gap Reservoir on August 24, 2022 as the area was drained for construction of the connectivity channel. Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

For now, Northern must wait for river flows to go down before they know the full extent of the berm’s damage. Stahla said he expects for them to be able to empty the reservoir in mid-July, which will expose the damage. Once the reservoir is emptied enough, they will go in for repairs and then start work in earnest on the actual channel. Contractors will have to adjust the timing of some project steps as the berm is fixed.

As for the cost of repairs – “We built in a contingency fund in construction to deal with unexpected issues like this,” Stahla said. For now, they are cautiously optimistic the funds will cover the costs.

“But if the estimate comes back that they don’t, then we’ll meet with stakeholders and figure out what the next step is,” he said.

Since so many depend on this small reservoir and the life-sustaining Colorado River, the connectivity project will move forward, no matter what nature brings.