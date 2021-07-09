High wind whips up pontoon boats in Grand Lake

Strong winds recently picked up a pair of pontoon boats at the Shadow Mountain Lake marina.

Courtesy Andrew Dahn

Strong winds picked up a couple of pontoon boats Sunday at the Shadow Mountain Lake marina in Grand Lake.

The incident lead to a small fuel spill with Grand Lake Fire, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office all responding to the incident.

According to Grand Lake Fire Marshall Dan Mayer, the wind event that tossed the boats through the air could have been a microburst, and cleanup crews had to employ water booms to contain the fuel. Witnesses reported seeing the boats about 25 feet up in the air before they fell.

Both boats were empty when the strong winds hit Sunday and no one was hurt.