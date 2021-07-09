High wind whips up pontoon boats in Grand Lake
news@skyhinews.com
Strong winds picked up a couple of pontoon boats Sunday at the Shadow Mountain Lake marina in Grand Lake.
The incident lead to a small fuel spill with Grand Lake Fire, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office all responding to the incident.
According to Grand Lake Fire Marshall Dan Mayer, the wind event that tossed the boats through the air could have been a microburst, and cleanup crews had to employ water booms to contain the fuel. Witnesses reported seeing the boats about 25 feet up in the air before they fell.
Both boats were empty when the strong winds hit Sunday and no one was hurt.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
High wind whips up pontoon boats in Grand Lake
Strong winds picked up a couple of pontoon boats Sunday at the Shadow Mountain Lake marina in Grand Lake.