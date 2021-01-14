High winds reported Wednesday night in Grand

Grand County saw high winds resulting in overnight power outages for approximately 200 people in the area, according to Mountain Parks Electric.

Service was back up by early Thursday for those between Grand Lake and Winter Park.

The National Weather Service reported the highest gust in the county at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday on Berthoud Pass, reaching 79 mph. Gunsight, outside Kremmling, saw a 72 mph gall near midnight.

Most all of the county saw winds over 50 mph through the night. The highest gall on the Fraser Flats was 65 mph and Tabernash saw a 57 mph burst. Granby’s top gust was 56 mph and both Grand Lake and Kremmling reached 52 mph.