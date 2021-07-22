Highway 125 reopens following mudslides

Aerial drone photos shows a mudslide along Colorado Highway 125 between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek in Grand County on Wednesday. Multiple mudslides on the burn scar shut the road down overnight.

Courtesy Grand County Sheriff’s Office

12:50 p.m. Update: All lanes of Colorado Highway 125 have opened following Wednesday’s mudslides.

Original: Multiple mudslides shut down Colorado Highway 125 overnight Wednesday.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, a number of mudslides occurred along Highway 125 that left some motorists stranded between slides for a few hours on Wednesday. The slides occurred between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek in Grand County.

As of Thursday morning, the road had not yet reopened as crews continue to clear Highway 125. There is no estimated time for reopening, due in part to water that is still draining onto the highway, which may cause additional delays.

At least three mudslides were reported, and the prolonged rainstorms over the burn scar Wednesday led to a second significant slide in the same area.

Crews worked to clear the highway Wednesday night, but the Colorado Department of Transportation kept the road closed overnight and planned to continue work removing mud and debris Thursday. The motorists that were stopped in between slides were able to clear out.

The East Troublesome burn scar and surrounding areas, including Grand Lake, were under a flash flood warning for multiple hours Wednesday night. A warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring.

Those in a flash flood warning area are advised to move to higher ground immediately. Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.

Burn scars face elevated risk of flooding and mudslides. This is the second time this summer a mudslide has closed Highway 125 overnight.

Grand County remains for flash flooding through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. County officials said they will be monitoring monitoring weather patterns for the next few days, which show additional rain in the afternoons.

CDOT officials warn that as an ongoing monsoon weather pattern increases flooding and mudslide risks throughout Colorado, travelers need to plan ahead and double-check weather warnings and COtrip.org before hitting the road.

Wednesday’s rain closed a number of roads in Colorado and are likely to do so again in the coming days. Weather forecasts from the National Weather Service show the monsoon season will be in full effect during the next 7-10 days.

Slow moving storms are anticipated with the ability to drop a significant amount of precipitation.

”These natural disasters are fast-moving and come with force,“ Colorado State Patrol chief Mattew Packard said in a statement. ”Advance preparation can make a big difference in your safety and survival. Pay attention to the weather forecast and stay alert by looking for the landslide signs like unusual sounds, including rocks knocking together or trees cracking.”