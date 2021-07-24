Highway 125 reopens after three nights of closures
Colorado Highway 125 reopened just before 9 a.m. Saturday after it was closed for three nights in a row due to multiple mudslides.
Except for a couple hours Thursday, Highway 125 had been shut down since Wednesday afternoon. The highway is now open in both directions.
According to the National Weather Service, substantially drier air has moved in over burn areas Saturday. There is no elevated flood risk over the East Troublesome scar and limited risk over the Williams Fork scar for Saturday, forecasters said.
The NWS predicts limited risk of flash flooding Sunday and Monday on both of the burn scars.
The public is reminded to sign up for emergency alerts at http://www.gcemergency.com. Check for road closures before traveling at http://www.cotrip.org.
