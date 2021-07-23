Highway 125 remains closed from mudslide

This image is from a mudslide on CO Highway 125 on Wednesday. More mudslides closed the highway for a second night in a row on Thursday and flooding is possible again Friday. Highway 125 is currently closed with no estimated time for reopening.

Courtesy Grand County Sheriff’s Office

Colorado Highway 125 closed for the second night in a row due to mudslides.

The road remains closed as of Friday morning between Trail Creek and Country Road 54 (Willowcreek Pass) with no estimated time for reopening. The Colorado Department of Transportation recommends US Highway 40 and Highway 14 as an alternative route.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, multiple areas along the corridor were damaged by the storm. The sheriff’s office plans to begin evaluating damages Friday.

The National Weather Service forecasts an elevated risk of flooding again Friday. Check http://www.COTrip.org for the latest update on road closures.

Make sure to sign up for emergency alerts for incidents including flash floods at http://www.GCEmergency.com . Never walk or drive through floodwaters.