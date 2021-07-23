Highway 125 remains closed from mudslide
Colorado Highway 125 closed for the second night in a row due to mudslides.
The road remains closed as of Friday morning between Trail Creek and Country Road 54 (Willowcreek Pass) with no estimated time for reopening. The Colorado Department of Transportation recommends US Highway 40 and Highway 14 as an alternative route.
According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, multiple areas along the corridor were damaged by the storm. The sheriff’s office plans to begin evaluating damages Friday.
The National Weather Service forecasts an elevated risk of flooding again Friday. Check http://www.COTrip.org for the latest update on road closures.
Make sure to sign up for emergency alerts for incidents including flash floods at http://www.GCEmergency.com. Never walk or drive through floodwaters.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Poll: What do you think of the natural gas moratorium in the Fraser Valley?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows: