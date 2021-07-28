Hiker air lifted out of Rocky
A Texas woman hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park had to be airlifted out after falling about 20 feet.
On Monday, a 41-year-old woman was hiking and scrambling in the Balanced Rock area on the eastern side of the park when she fell. The woman was able to call for help using her cellphone.
Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team found the woman and provided advance life support care.
Due to her location and severe injuries, Rocky officials requested aid from the Colorado National Guard helicopter to extricate the woman using a winch and operated cable.
The woman was then transferred to a MedEvac air ambulance stationed near MacGregor Ranch, which flew her to Medical Center of the Rockies.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified which air ambulance was used in Monday’s rescue. It was a MedEvac.
