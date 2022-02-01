Himebaugh Gulch draft management plan available for review

Hot Sulphur Springs has released the Himebaugh Gulch Draft Management Plan for public review.

Prior to the town’s ownership, a conservation easement was established for the property that is held by Colorado Headwaters Land Trust.

Purposes of the plan are to:

• Protect the conservation values of the land as described in the conservation easement.

• Provide for recreation opportunities and land uses that are environmentally sustainable.

• Protect the property’s natural and scenic values.

The plan allows public access for non-motorized recreation and allows grazing to continue as it has for decades on the property.

The plan provides information on the history of the property and descriptions of the property’s various resources including the vegetation, wildlife, soils and geology. It also provides direction for how the town will manage the property as well as future actions to enhance its conservation values.

The plan is available on the town’s website at townofhotsulphursprings.com/community/himebaugh-gulch/.

Comments on the draft plan are welcome and can be sent to townclerk@townofhotsulphursprings.com or PO Box 116, Hot Sulphur Springs, CO 80451. To be most useful, comments should be received by March 4.