Historical association names three new board members

Courtesy GCHA

Grand County Historical Association has announced three new board members to the association’s leadership: Sarah Black Castle, Thomas Shepherd and Emilie McKittrick.

Black Castle currently splits time between Westlake Village, California, and Tabernash. Her grandmother, Reggie Black, was a founding member of GCHA. Black Castle currently works full time in the medical and device research field with a focus on rare disease and oncology.

As a “life-long learner” she said she hopes to bring her appreciation for research to the GCHA as a board member and is excited to see GCHA continue to preserve the area’s history and provide resources to the community at large.

Shepherd enjoys learning early American history and Western History so much that he bought the Historic Western Hotel Eastin in Kremmling, which has 114 years of history. Recently, he compiled one single Historic Kremmling Walking Tour from the for different ones that were floating around.

Shepard describes himself as an entrepreneur at heart and in practice, which are skills he hopes will be helpful when creating new ways to welcome the community into GCHA’s museums.

McKittrick has a long familial connection with Grand County as she grew up between New York City and Fraser. She is particularly interested in the intrepid women who made this area home and in collecting oral histories of those who still remember the characters of yesteryear.

McKittrick has worked for Getty Images for the past 18 years and is currently a Senior Creative Content Editor. She is now a permanent remote worker for Getty Images and live full time in Grand.