History Corner: Grand County’s German POW camps
Special for Sky-Hi News
During World War II, Grand County had two German prisoner-of-war camps.
The Fraser camp primarily cut wood for the Koppers Corporation, which was managed by Morris Long, who maintained friendships with several of the German prisoners for years after the war.
In Kremmling, German POWs cut river ice for the railroads.
This photo was taken from my book “Images of America: Grand County.” Copies of this book, which celebrates the 150-year anniversary of Grand County, are available for purchase and at Grand County libraries for check-out.
