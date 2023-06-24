History Corner: Grand County’s German POW camps

There were once two German prisoner-of-war camps in Grand County, one in Fraser and one in Kremmling. Image No. 3164 from Grand County Historical Society shows some of the POWs that were living in Grand County POW camps during WWII.

Grand County Historical Society/Courtesy photo

During World War II, Grand County had two German prisoner-of-war camps.

The Fraser camp primarily cut wood for the Koppers Corporation, which was managed by Morris Long, who maintained friendships with several of the German prisoners for years after the war.

In Kremmling, German POWs cut river ice for the railroads.

This photo was taken from my book “Images of America: Grand County.” Copies of this book, which celebrates the 150-year anniversary of Grand County, are available for purchase and at Grand County libraries for check-out.