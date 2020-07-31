Local woman scores hole-in-one
The Pole Creek Ladies golf league played one of their favorite tournaments, Match Play, on Thursday, July 23.
Each Lady had a partner that they played against. The player with the higher handicap was given strokes on the most difficult holes, and each hole was a separate competition. The player that won the most holes was the winner.
The winners were Deb Kohlwey, Linda Moore, Mary Byerrum, Sue Seemann, Marie Johannes, Norma Colosimo, Sandy Williams, Mary Brooks, Mary Regehr and Susie Noel. Cindy Moynahan and Kerri Lambert tied, as did Nancy Carmack and Stacy Hoffer, and Madelyne Stevens and Julie Richards Tied.
After they finished playing, the Ladies enjoyed cocktails at Bistro 28 celebrating Jeanne Nicoulin with her hole-in-one on Meadow No. 4. She was 85 yards away and using a pitching wedge.
