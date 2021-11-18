Holiday Craft Bazaar returns next week

The Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar is returning on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Grand Arts Council has announced that the 31st annual craft fair will be Nov. 26 and 27 at the Gand Lake Community House featuring crafters from across the state and many from Grand County.

The arts council said there will be quite a few new artists this year bringing custom woodwork, hand crafted mittens and more along with old favorites like homemade jam, handmade jewelry and soaps.

Visitors can listen to holiday music while perusing the merchandise, snacking on a “walking taco” or buying a ticket to win a quilt.

After the fair on Nov. 27, folks can stick around to see the Grand Lake Tree Lighting Ceremony just outside the Community House.