Home Grown Talent Initiative banquet celebrates student interns

West Grand senior Brayden James interned at Middle Park Health's rehabilitation facility in Kremmling in 2022. James and other student interns will be celebrated at the Homegrown Talent Initiative banquet on April 13.

Andrew Mericle/Courtesy Photo

East Grand and West Grand high school students will be recognized at the Homegrown Talent Initiative banquet on Thursday, April 13.

The banquet, held at River Run Resort at Sun Outdoors from 6-8 p.m., will recognize over 50 students who have advanced beyond the classroom to pursue career-connected opportunities. The students have worked in their local communities at a variety of businesses or organizations – from veterinary offices, to the KFFR Radio station, to the Kremmling and Granby/Grand County Airports.

Since forming in 2019, the Homegrown Talent Initiative connects students to businesses to generate hands-on learning and encourage economic growth. The win-win situation provides employers with interns, while allowing students to pursue careers that interest them.

The banquet will recognize the following student interns from the 2022-23 school year:

Blake Allen, Brooke Bailey, Jacob Barr, Dom Base, Tyler Beardon, Ethan Boeckers, Emery Burns, Micah Byrum, Josie Childers, Taylor Culbertson, Addison DePlata, Alixon Dytkiewicz, Nick Forquer, RJ Friesen, Hank Grissom, Samantha Gurrola, Tyler Harms, Aida Hester, Ellie Holinka, Noah Kauffman, Olivia Kendziorski, Gianna Magallon, Jonah McKnight, Connor Murdoch, Nate Myers, Liam Pearce, Joanna Pineda-Hernandez, Major Powell, Bode Rehm, Clark Ruiz Chavez, Oliver Schneller, Tanyr Sornsen, Annika Stuart, Niah Thomas, Cam Tompkins, Lexi Turner, Brayden Webb, Sebastian Wiser, Mayte Alvarado, Cassidy Davis, Garrett Gillest, Kasen Hofsetz, Josh Kirwan, Jack Lee, Alaina Mears, Edwyn Miramontes, Isabel Mont, Mackenzie Moyer, Olivia Niedzwiecki, Nicole Periolat, Lilli Raegner, Amelia Schmanke, Zoe Wagner, “Ollie” Bergman, Karina Dominguez, Katy Farley, Braden James, Morgan Nelson, Aden Woog and Varian Villalobos.

These participating businesses will be recognized for hosting student interns during the 2022-2023 school year:

Trail Electric, Black Tie Race Fab, Grand County Rural Health Network, Devil’s Thumb Ranch, Sky-Hi News, Liv Sotheby’s, Granby Dental, Prather Plumbing and Heating, Country Ace Hardware, Grand Fire, KFFR, Grand County Advocates, Grand County Historical Association, Real Estate of Winter Park, Green Thum Oil Recycling, Tabernash Tavern, Granby Elementary School, Power World, EGSD Technical Department, East Grand Middle School, Elite Heat, Winter Park Flyfisher, Grand County government, MA Studios, Grand Gazette, All Cracked Up!, Fraser Valley Rec, Timeless Photography by Dana, Fitch Ranch, Middle Park Health, Grand Power, Grand River Aviation, Grand County Airport, local pilots, Brooks Veterinary Service, West End Rental & Tires, West Grand School District and Grand Fuel Depot.

For more information regarding the Homegrown Talent Initiative, please contact Amy Chamberlin at 970-887-2104 or amy.chamberlin@egsd.org.