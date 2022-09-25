Homecoming week, FAFSA night and a grade school bike rodeo top list at East Grand Board of Education meeting

The East Grand School District's office in Granby sits under a blue sky in September, 2022.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

At the East Grand School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, the principals of the district’s four schools gave updates to the board about the start of their school year. The board also discussed several items, including a second reading of policy changes and strategic planning.

The principal roundtable started with Middle Park High School’s Cindy Rimmer, who mentioned several upcoming events surrounding homecoming week, which starts with a pep assembly Sept. 26.

“Wednesday is our most well-attended event of the entire school year, the Iron Man game at 7 p.m.,” Rimmer said. “The young men of the school play volleyball against each other, and it’s just really hilarious — really fun.”

Rimmer also went over the upcoming athletic schedule for the high school and told the board about events like FAFSA Night that the school will host during College Week Oct. 3-6.

Jenny Rothboeck, the East Grand Middle School principal, spoke next and mentioned the upcoming parent teacher conferences and a recent Parents’ Advisory Committee meeting.

“It’s a small but mighty and supportive group of parents,” Rothboeck said. “It’s always fun to hear their feedback and thoughts and lots of positive comments about the beginning of the year.”

At a professional development program for schools and teachers, Rothboeck said she heard about difficult problems other districts face that made her feel fortunate to be in East Grand.

Fraser Valley Elementary principal James Chamberlin went next and talked about the Fraser and Granby Elementary choirs singing the national anthem at the Sept. 11 Rockies game. He also mentioned two new programs the school is implementing: Open Court Reading and a new intervention model.

“It’s called the WINN model, What I Need Now,” Chamberlain said. “We are up and rolling with that with a 45-minute designated intervention block for each grade level, where a team of teachers come in, and kids fluidly move through different groups and get the direct intervention support or extensions that they need during that time.”

Principal Kelly Martin rounded out the group with updates from Granby Elementary School. She expressed gratitude for high school interns who help at the school, including one who helps translate in kindergarten and first grade classrooms to work on her Spanish. Martin also mentioned a mountain biking program that the school started this year.

“Super cool that our kids are getting this lifelong — something you can do your whole entire life, specific to our area,” Martin said. “It allows fourth and fifth graders to kind of get that more intensive ride. Third graders will do a town ride in the spring, and then we’ll have a bike rodeo.”

The bike rodeo will include first through third graders as usual, but kindergarteners will join for the first time by riding Striders — bikes without pedals that help children learn balance.

Other business: