Homeowners displaced by fire face new worry as temps drop

A panoramic view of the East Troublesome Fire, taken off of Ten Mile Drive, Grand Elk.

Courtesy Julianne Eichler

While residents in the Grand Lake area left their homes to flee a fire, dropping temperatures this weekend bring a different concern: frozen pipes.

With the National Weather Service predicting lows below freezing for Grand Lake, there is a chance that pipes could ice over as Mountain Parks Electric works to safely restore power.

“In some areas, the electric grid suffered significant damage and will need to be rebuilt,” a news release from the electric co-op said.

Friday night’s low is forecasted around 24 degrees, but Saturday night that drops to 10 degrees as snow moves in. Sunday evening could be as cold as 7 degrees below in Grand Lake.

Mountain Parks Electric said it is working with incident command to determine when it will be safe to restore electric service to the areas affected by the East Troublesome Fire.

Some of the co-op’s employees have also been required to evacuate, and it is unable to provide a timeline for power restoration to individual homes and businesses. Crews are unable to restore power on a case-by-case basis as sections of the grid are safely restored in a systematic approach.

Mountain Parks Electric said that line crews are currently surveying the fire damage and developing a power restoration plan. This includes inspecting substations before working outward to power lines that deliver electricity to sections of homes and businesses.

The electric co-op hopes to reopen the office next week and will provide more information on power restoration as it becomes available.