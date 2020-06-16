In the schools: Honoring our students in the upper grade levels
East Grand Superintendent
Great Happenings in East Grand Schools the week of June 12 (continued). At the end of every year, our schools have awards ceremonies where we get to recognize all of the achievements of our students throughout the year. We did not get to have those ceremonies in person this year so we are listing the many recognitions our great students earned and received in the Sky-Hi News. In the last edition, elementary schools were featured.
East Grand Middle School
Backpack Award — Faith Sanders and Davis Yoo
Most Outstanding 8th Graders — Anna Kate Wagley and Dane Jensen
Successful Learner Awards — Mayte Alvarado, Dana Bell, Margaret Bellatty, Abigail Bertling, Wyatt Boeckers, Eli Boomer, Kylie DeLong, Peyton Fosha, Haize Garcia, Cruze Hanson, Aubree Hanson, Georgia Harvey, Dane Jensen, Natalia Ludwig, Sierra Manyak, Dylan Martinski, Georgia Martin, Josie Nance, Nicole Periolat, Margo Redding, August Roehrs, Sydney Solomon, Anna Wagley, Trek Wagley, Samuel Zieschang.
Honor Roll
Principal’s Honor Roll (4.0 GPA) — 8th Grade- Mayte Alvarado, Emma Bellatty, Kylee Boomer, Cassidy Davis, Kylie Delong, Lawson Douglas, Natali Elerick, Charlotte Fody, Haize Garcia, Celia Guzman, Alexandra Jardine, Dane Jensen, Jack Lee, Sierra Manyak, Alaina Mears, Tristin Minear-Conn, Keeley Monkouski, Isabel Mont, Mackenzie Moyer, Olivia Niedzwiecki, Nicole Periolat, Ella Quesada, Lillian Raegner, Allison VanBemmelen, Lucy Wettersten, Dory White, Wren Williams, Brenda Yurich; 7th Grade: Sydney Barrett, Dana Bell, Riley Bender, Emma Bendrat, Wyatt Boeckers, Elijah Boomer, Macey Childers, Nathan Chua, Carter Conroy, Karla Diaz de la Torre, Sabra Forquer, Taylah French, Mariah Gibson, Aubree Hanson, Cruze Hanson, Hayley Hilding, Kaylee Hoover, Josephine Hoyhtya, Ocean Jenkins, Elizabeth Kaplanis, Bennett Kobe, Alana Krueger, Mica Lakai, Jacqueline Martinski, Merrick Matzen, Tyler Maurais, Michael McCay, Patrick McCay, Haley Miller, Margaret Nance, Luke Paugh, Jackson Purdy, August Roehrs, Jaskson Salyards, Joslynn Sanders, Alyssa Scott, William Solomon, Kadin Starr,Olivia Svoboda,Paige Vecchiarelli,Rebekah Zi, Samuel Zieschang; 6th Grade- Margaret Bellatty, Connor Burns, Ryan Faulkner, Jarcob Garcia, Kirra Jennings, Dylan Martinski, Van Mont, Lucy Rome, Sydney Solomon, Trek Wagley
Gold Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA) — 8th Grade- Eli Broady, Braden Burns, Ethan DeLay, Lawson Douglas, Robert Elicker, Kayleigh Felt, Charlotte Fody, Sophia Gantt, Kasen Hofsetz, Alexandra Jardine, Dane Jensen, Allison Life, Wyatt Lillard, Elizabeth Lipscomb, Charlie McConathy, Maggie NcNeil, Asher Michel, Keely Monkouski, Mackenzie Moyer, Olivia Niedzwiecki, Kenzie Radcliffe, Lexi Robinson, Riley Rome, Tanner Schnurr, Fletcher VanHorne, Anna Wagley, Zandra Walker, Dory White; 7th Grade- Jacqueline Alvarado, Natasha Alvarado, Jordan Anderson, Camille Arreguin, Violet Barr, Nathan Beatty, Gunnar Bjerkin, Elijah Boomer, Theodore Brown, Carter Chamberlin, Jade Falzitto, Sabra Forquer, Kacie Franco Rivera, Taylah French, Alicia Gagnon, Joseph Gagnon, Joseph Gallegos, Mariah Gibson, Yoshua Giron Mendoza, Jill Hamlin, Aslyn Herrera Soto, Blaire Hester, Luella Hidell, Molly Hightower, Hayley Hilding, Melissa Jacobo, Ocean Jenkins, Bryce Johnson, Elizabeth Kaplanis, Asa Kee, Bennett Kobe, Donald Kohlwey, Anna Lantermans, Patrick McCay, Paloma Merrell, Alec Moss, Lean Moss, Elaine Oliveira, Emily Perdue, Jackson Salyards, Olivia Svoboda, Carrie Trzupek, Brian Valles, Paige Vecchiarelli, Abigail Verdejo Rivero, Trinity Vigil, Zeylene Vital, Henry Waldorf, Logan Walker, Somon Wilcox, Triniti Williams, Leonel Zuniga; 6th Grade- Grahm Kauffman
Silver Honor Roll (3.0-3.49 GPA) — 8th Grade-Peyton Burns, Lucas Conger, Ethan Delay, Tailianys Escalera, Garrett Gillest, Brooke Jones, Joshua Kirwan, Ava Mayzsak, Tristan Minear-Conn, Quinn Oveson, Ecko Priebe, Michelle Ramirez, Faith Sanders, Mason Spiewak, Bryan Vital, Zandra Walker; 7th Grade- Parker Alamo, Jacqueline Alvarado, Miah Baca, Mateo Dytkiewicz, Jade Falzitto, Joseph Gagnon, Joseph Gallegos, Yoshua Giron Mendoza, Blaire Hester, Tayviin Hicks, Molly Hightower, Logan Kielley, Skylar Leasure, Alec Moss, Emily Perdue, Alexander Riesberg, Frida Rosas, Brian Valles, Trinity Vigil, Marston White, Simon Wilcox; 6th Grade- Kayden James, Aaron Ontiveros Silva
Middle Park High School
Top 10 – 9th Grade — Alyssa Barker, Calvin Ciccarelli, Nicholas Forquer, Caden Hanson, Aida Hester, Stephanie O’Flaherty, Corbin Solomon, Niah Thomas, Thomas Tibbetts, Padraic Aither, Madison Mullinex, Kimberly Vogelbacher.
Top 10 – 10th Grade — Nicholas Elliott, Jackson Cimino, Ashtyn Laraby, Joshua Bendrat, Rosemary Trotter, Lily Smith, Elizabeth Hammond, Grace Oveson, Alison Fox, Sierra Jamison.
Top 10 – 11th Grade — Ana Ruiz, Canyon Jarbo, Abby Kuhnel, Brianna Renteria Rios, Katie Trail, Peyton McGuan, Jackson Harvey, Krista Conrad, Cameron Kirwan, Bethanne Droll, Ella Wiser.
Top Community Service — Kayla Davis – 824.25 hours
Valedictorian — Lela Myers – 4.4364 GPA
Salutatorian — Dylan Cormican – 4.3796 GPA
Student Council Leadership — Victoria Quinn and Daniel Reynolds (Co-Presidents), Kayla Davis (Secretary) Lela Myers (Social Media Coordinator)
Spanish Biliteracy Endorsement — Jayden Bergen, Richard Casals, Dylan Christenson, Dylan Cormican, Kayla Davis, Jessica Dorn, Svea Irving, AnnaLiese Jensen, Kylie Grace Johnson, Gabe Loberg, Hope Newcomer Neeson, Chris Orear, Jack Orear, Daniel Reynolds, Jacob Smith, Selena Stoncius, Vincent Trocolli.
French Biliteracy Endorsement — Sebastian Brower, Avery Mutch, Lela Myers, Marco Vogelbacher.
National Honor Society — Seniors: Jayden Bergen, Dylan Cormican, Kayla Davis, Gabe Loberg, Lela Myers, Chris Orear, Jack Orear, Leland Yoder.
Summa Cum Laude (Graduates with a 4.0 or above GPA) — Lela Myers, Dylan Cormican, Gabe Loberg, Jack Orear, Chris Orear, Leland Yoder, Kayla Davis, Matthew DiCicco, AnnaLiese Jensen, Dylan Christenson, Jayden Bergen, Daniel Reynolds.
Magna Cum Laude (Graduates with a 3.75-3.99 GPA) — Sebastian Bower, Svea Irving, Vincent Trocolli, Mia Stuart, Hunter Carey, Rylee Jones, Samuel Parker, Marco Vogelbacher, James Gallegos, Rowan Kern.
Cum Laude (Graduates with a 3.5-3.74 GPA) — Chris Rosas, Alec Laraby, Jessica Dorn, Emily DePlata, Sarah Hough, Hope Newcomer-Neeson, Evan Laraby, Briana Baker, Victoria Quinn, Aidan Carver, Julie Hamlin, Kylie Johnson
National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalists — Lela Myers, Jack Orear, Gabe Loberg
CHSAA Recognition — Jaime Rios – Soccer – All-State Honorable Mention and Frontier League Player of the Year.
Scholarships
Jayden Bergen — Colorado Headwaters Land Trust, Fraser Valley Lions Club Merit
Vanessa Bustillos — Colorado Mountain College, Grand Foundation
Kodi Campbell — Mountain Parks Electric
Hunter Carey — Winter Park Resort
Dylan Cormican — B. Jammin’ Inc., Fraser Valley Lions Club, Mountain Parks Electric, Opportunity for Youth through the Grand Foundation
Kayla Davis — Climax Molybdenum Company, Fraser Valley Lions Club, Grand County Board of Realtors, Grand Gala through the Grand Foundation, Lyle F. Wohlers Scholarship from Idaho Springs Elks Lodge, Mary Ann Radowski Community Service Scholarship from the Fraser Valley Lions Club, Middle Park 4H, Middle Park EAA Chapter 1267, Miller Family, Mountain Parks Electric, MPHS Entrepreneurship Club, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Teen of the Year from Idaho Springs Elks Lodge, Rotary Club-Granby, WPHA-High Country Stampede Rodeo.
Emily DePlata — The Joan and Roger Shaw Memorial Scholarship.
Jessica Dorn — Changes Thrift Store, Grand County Board of Realtors
Paul Eichler — Grand County Builders Association
Julie Hamlin — Middle Park Medical Foundation
Svea Irving — Winter Park Resort
Cheyenne Jacobs — Middle Park 4-H
AnnaLiese Jensen — Barbara Nissen Science Scholarship from Fraser Valley Lions Club, Climax Molybdenum Company, Colorado Elks Award from Idaho Springs Elks Lodge, Grand County Asphalt Care Specialists, Grand County Board of Realtors, Grand Gala from the Grand Foundation, Meredith Schneller Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Middle Park Medical Foundation, Mountain Parks Electric, MPUHS/MPHS Alumni Association.
Rylee Jones — Grand County Board of Realtors, Grand Gala from the Grand Foundation.
Rowan Kern — Fraser Valley Lions Club, Grand County Board of Realtors.
Alec Laraby — East Grand Board of Education, East Grand Education Association, Grand Gala from the Grand Foundation, MPUHS/MPHS Alumni Association.
Evan Laraby — East Grand Education Association, Grand Gala from the Grand Foundation.
Lela Myers — Best All Around Student from the MPUHS/MPHS Alumni Association, Climax Molybdenum Company, Fraser Valley Lions Club, Grand County Board or Realtors, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Teen of the Year from the Idaho Springs Elks Club, Rotary Club- Granby, WPHA-High Country Stampede Rodeo.
Hope Newcomer-Neeson — Grand County Asphalt Care Specialists, Middle Park Medical Foundation.
Chris Orear — Middle Park Medical Foundation, Mountain Parks Electric, MPUHS/MPHS Alumni Association, Winter Park Resort.
Jack Orear — Mountain Parks Electric
Daniel Reynolds — Best All Around Students from the MPUHS/MPHS Alumni Association, Climax Molybdenum Company, Colorado Headwaters Land Trust, Middle Park Conservation District, Middle Park Stockgrowers Association.
Abigail Smith — Changes Thrift Store, Grand Gala from the Grand Foundation, Middle Park Medical Foundation, Pregnancy Resource Center, The Edge Elite.
Mia Stuart — Mountain Parks Electric, MPUHS/MPHS Alumni Association, Rotary Club-Granby, United Business Bank.
Leland Yoder — Mountain Parks Electric.
