Hordes of skiers, boarders assemble for opening day at Winter Park Resort

Residents and visitors alike gathered around the Gemini Express on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of Winter Park Resort. Snow blew off trees and rooftops, gently dusting an eager crowd, giddy with the prospect of carving the first tracks of the year into the storied slopes of the Winter Park territory.

At 9 a.m. the first riders tore through the opening day banner, and began their ascent, officially kicking off the 2017-18 season.

"I think given the context of what's been happening with other ski resorts, for us just being opened felt like a great achievement," said Steve Hurlbert, director of public relations for Winter Park, alluding to the delayed openings at Vail and Eldora. "All the kudos go to our snowmakers and maintenance folks for getting us ready. People were just so happy that we were open. It was just four runs, nothing too exciting. But people had a great time getting to ski, and the context made it even a little bit more special."