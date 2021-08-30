Hot, dry weather a concern with Black Mountain Fire burning in Grand County
Blaze began Sunday northeast of Kremmling; updated map expected today
UPDATE: The US Forest Service estimated the size of the Black Mountain Fire at 170 acres on Monday. The cause is still unknown. This is expected to be an extended duration fire.
About eight miles north of Kremmling, the Black Mountain Fire continued to burn overnight with hot and dry weather conditions predicted throughout the early part of this week.
On Sunday, the fire was estimated to have burned 150 acres. An updated size is expected later this afternoon.
Two areas north of Hot Sulphur Springs and Parshall — K11 and the western half of HSS21— remain on pre-evacuation orders. There are 10 structures in the area currently considered at risk.
The full Grand County evacuation map is available at gcgeo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=ca4f74421b69416da9be1b9b92166534.
On Monday, Routt National Forest Public Information Officer Aaron Voos said fire crews were continuing to work the flames with a Type 3 Incident Management Team assuming management by the end of the day.
Fire crews first responded to the Black Mountain Fire off County Road 2 and Slide Mountain around 1 p.m. Sunday following reports of smoke in the area. Winds on Sunday pushed the fire south and southeast, Voos said.
The fire is burning about two miles west of the East Troublesome burn scar. Voos said it would be unlikely for the Black Mountain Fire to continue to burn if it reaches the Troublesome burn scar because of the lack of fuels in the area.
Fire danger is elevated across the state today.
Also, today’s and Tuesday’s weather is predicted to be hot and dry with low humidity. Wednesday and Thursday have a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Colorado Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality advisory for Grand County, particularly Kremmling, Hot Sulphur Springs, Grand Lake and Granby because of heavy smoke.
Video of #BlackMountainFire in #GrandCounty 8/29. The fire is approx 150 acres. Per @FS_MBRTB fire is located just west of Slide Mountain. A type 3 IMT has been ordered & multiple crews/engines are on scene.
#COFire pic.twitter.com/fIA3OBtl3o
