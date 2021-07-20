Hot Sulphur author releases debut fantasy novel

Hot Sulphur Springs author Abigail Wilkes releases her debut novel “Seconds” on Wednesday.

Courtesy Abigail Wilkes

A Hot Sulphur Springs author’s debut novel will be released Wednesday, offering young readers an escape into a fantasy world where second-born children are exiled for rumored powers.

Abigail Wilkes’ “Seconds” follows 19-year-old protagonist Miki as she grows up in ​​the pyramid city of El-Pelusium, where all second-born children are banished to an island of madmen for fear of their supposed power.

Miki has lived her life in hiding as a fifth-born child, but a chance encounter has her meet the new young ruler of the Pyramid. With an island madman claiming Miki is special, she begins to question whether she could make a difference through her new friendship with the ruler, but it might mean leaving her safety behind.

“Seconds” will be available for purchase on Amazon in both print and ebook options, as well as at Changes Thrift Store in Fraser and both Rocky Mountain Roastery locations in Grand County. Wilkes also plans to have copies for sale at Mountain Shire Books and Gifts by later this summer.

Hot Sulphur Springs author Abigail Wilkes writes young adult fantasy and her debut novel sets up a new world where she plans for her future books to take place.

The young adult fantasy is Wilkes’ first, which has been brought to life by Elk Creek Publishing. She plans to host a book release party at 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Rocky Mountain Roastery in Granby, where attendees will have the chance to win or buy copies of the book.

Wilkes currently works at Changes Thrift, as well as Bolen’s Cleaning and Maintenance, which she and her husband plan to take over in 2022. As a mom of two, Wilkes often fits her writing in the early morning hours from 4:30-6:30 a.m. at Java Lava Cafe or the Roastery.

“I write because its so much fun,” Wilkes said. “I love getting lost in characters, story, and made up worlds. It gets me in the gut.”

In addition to “Seconds,” Wilkes is working on another duology and another stand-alone novel, all set in the same world as her debut.