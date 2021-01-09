Hot Sulphur Fire celebrates crew’s work in 2020

The sun sets Oct. 15 on the smoke plume from the East Troublesome Fire as seen from Hot Sulphur Springs.

Emma Trainor / etrainor@skyhinews.com

The Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection District named its entire crew firefighter of the year for 2020.

“There was just absolutely no way to choose just one firefighter this year,” Chief Tom Baumgarten said. “The entire crew worked as one, responded as one and sacrificed as one.”

Hot Sulphur Fire typically has an end of the year appreciation party for the crew, families and board. This year, the group was only able to have a crew dinner.

The Chiefs Award was given to Captain Earl Martin for his service during the East Troublesome Fire.

“The simple fact is, he helped me protect our district while other members of our crew were up fighting the East Troublesome Fire, knowing that his home was most likely lost to the fire,” Baumgarten said. “Then the next day, when we did a crew swap, he was on our truck with crew, saving others homes up in Grand Lake. His fortitude and sense of service was nothing short of astounding.”

The chief added that he felt honored to work with the entire crew at Hot Sulphur Fire and thanked them for their work in 2020.