Hot Sulphur pauses development

Developers looking to build in Hot Sulphur Springs will have to wait after the town approved a year-long moratorium on new construction, excluding single family homes.

An ordinance passed by the town board in January halted the building permit process for development through March 2022, save single-family homes and accessory units.

During the pandemic, a trend of increased interest in moving to the mountains has taken hold in Hot Sulphur Springs with a surge of inquiries about building, particularly multi-family residential units, said TJ Dlubac, the contracted town planner.

“With the influx of conversations and questions from people wanting to come here, we need to get a handle on this stuff so that the long-term productivity and sustainability of the community stays,” Dlubac said.

With a number of potential developments ahead, Dlubac suggested the town update its comprehensive town plan, adjust town code and revisit the zoning map, as well as hire an on-call engineer.

In addition to zoning and town code adjustments, Dlubac said Hot Sulphur Springs needs to assess water and sewer capacities to ensure the town can service new developments.

“If a 15-unit multi-family condo came in, there is no real way to evaluate how that would impact the town, both from a public services and utilities standpoint,” he said.

Dlubac and his firm, Community Planning Strategies, have already started adjusting the town code and updating the zoning map. He said he hopes to present that information to the board in April or May.

That conversation will also include whether the town wants to move forward with updating the comprehensive town plan. Should the town move forward with creating long-term plans, Dlubac said he expects to apply for grants from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

The moratorium can also be amended by the town board at any time.