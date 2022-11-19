Hot Sulphur Springs man arrested for assault

Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hot Sulphur Springs resident Justin Opinker, 39, for a Class 6 felony charge of assault on an at-risk adult Oct. 16. Opinker allegedly assaulted his 76-year-old father, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement.

Opinker’s father had a bruise on his shin and told deputies he wanted his son to get mental health help, according to the statement.

A disposition hearing for Opinker is scheduled for late November.