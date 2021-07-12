Hot Sulphur wants input on uses for conserved land

The Hot Sulphur Springs’ Town Board is taking input for plans for the recently purchased former Jones Creek Ranch conservation easement through August.

Hot Sulphur is currently completing a management plan for the 270 acres that provides access to the Arapaho National Forest and acts as a wildlife migration corridor for elk and deer. The July 22 town board meeting will offer more information on the property and the management plan, while allowing for public comment.

Potential uses for the conserved land include non-motorized recreation, cattle grazing and wildlife management.

Comments can also be sent to P.O. Box 116, Hot Sulphur Springs, CO 80451 or townclerk@townofhotsulphursprings.com . The deadline for comments is Aug. 16.