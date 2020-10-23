How quickly did the East Troublesome Fire spread? Fast. | SkyHiNews.com
How quickly did the East Troublesome Fire spread? Fast.

Amy Golden
  

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com
The East Troublesome Fire is visible from US Highway 40 between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs.
Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

The East Troublesome fire started Oct. 14 and grew to more than 120,000 acres in a week. Below is a timeline for how quickly the fire has grown.

4 p.m. Oct. 14 — Fire breaks out. It has burned 388 acres by 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 — 5,672 acres  

Oct. 16 — 11,329 acres 

Oct. 17 — 12,621 acres

Oct. 18 — 13,400 acres

Oct. 19 — 15,537 acres

Oct. 20 — 15,546 acres

Oct. 21 — 19,086 acres

Oct. 22 — 125,602 acres

Oct. 23 — 170,163 acres

