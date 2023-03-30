Hug Patrol helps Grand County children in crisis
Stuffed animals can be a great comfort. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has received a donation of 30 stuffed animals for kids in crisis through Hug Patrol, a program of the Oregon-based Shapira Foundation.
Hug Patrol provides brand new stuffed animals to emergency response organizations around the country, for first responders to support community members.
“Unfortunately, the Sheriff’s Office encounters kids that are experiencing trauma from different events,” stated Erin Opsahl, communications director for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. “Equipping our deputies with the ability to provide a teddy bear or stuffed animal can help bring comfort to children facing traumatic and scary situations.”
For those who would like to make a monetary donation, visit HugPatrol.com.
