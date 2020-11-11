Hunter killed outside Kremmling

Grand County Search and Rescue assisted with the investigation into a hunter fatality on Monday.

Courtesy Grand County Search and Rescue

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed a hunter was shot and killed around 11:30 a.m. Monday in Grand County.

Randy Hampton, a CPW spokesperson, said the investigation is ongoing. The incident is being handled in partnership with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened in a remote area — Game Management Unit 27 — between Kremmling and the Radium, north of Trough Road.

Hampton couldn’t confirm the name of the deceased, but CKCNC-TV CBS Channel 4 has reported family members confirmed the man who died is 25-year-old Simon Howell of Cumberland, Maryland.

The last fatal hunting incident in the state happened in Grand County in November 2018. Hampton said hunting fatalities are rare.