I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning
Interstate 70 is closed from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs in both directions for a flash flood warning, according to a Garfield County alert.
I-70 eastbound is also closed from the Rifle exit to Dotsero.
Although there is currently no estimate for when the flash flood warning will end, a broader flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, according to the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
