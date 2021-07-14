I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning

Interstate 70 is closed from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs in both directions for a flash flood warning, according to a Garfield County alert.

I-70 eastbound is also closed from the Rifle exit to Dotsero.

Although there is currently no estimate for when the flash flood warning will end, a broader flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story that will be updated.