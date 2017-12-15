Ice Castle to open in Dillon

Construction is underway on Ice Castles in Dillon.

Last week, building crews began making ice at the attraction that is returning to Colorado after several years away.

Unseasonably warm temperatures halted construction in late November, but ice artisans are back to building.

Each day, ice artisans will grow and harvest up to 10,000 icicles to build the acre-sized winter castle.

The Utah-based company behind the attraction anticipates the Dillon location to open in late December.

In the meantime, a team of artisans will spend a combined 4,000 hours dripping, shaping and hand-placing icicles, while embedding them with color-changing LED lights.

This year’s castles in Dillon will feature ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains and thrones.

The castle in Dillon is one of six Ice Castles locations in North America.

Other ice castle locations include Midway, Utah; Stillwater, Minnesota; Lincoln, New Hampshire; Edmonton, Alberta; and Winnipeg, Manitoba.