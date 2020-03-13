Ice golf winners give back to community

A golfer takes a swing at the 10th annual Ice Hole Open on the Wolford Mountain Reservoir.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

In true charitable fashion, all winnings from the 10th annual Ice Hole Open were donated back to the West Grand Booster Club.

The tournament took place Saturday at the Wolford Mountain Reservoir. The top three places in the tournament won prize money. First place went to Will Guess’s team, second went to Congugal Visits and third went to 4 Putts.

The tournament saw a great turnout, and the booster club wants to thank the community for the support.