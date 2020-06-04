Identity of Jackson County homicide victim unknown

Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man whose body was found in Jackson County on Saturday.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a passerby discovered the man’s body near Colorado Highway 125 by mile marker 27 and the trailhead for Trail 1226. A cause of death has not been released, but authorities believe he was a homicide victim.

The man is described as a white male about 5-foot-10, 160-170 pounds, possibly in his 20s to 30s, with brown hair.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says authorities have searched local, state and national databases to try to identify the man without any success.

Anyone who might have information about the incident or the man’s identity should call CBI at 303-239-4148.