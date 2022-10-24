If you care about affordable housing and attainable child-care, vote Dylan Roberts for State Senate!

“Many moderate to middle income families cannot afford home prices in Grand County.” This quote is directly from a study that the Grand County Commissioners contracted in 2018 to assess the housing crisis and recommend special improvements for housing stock in Grand Lake, Granby, Hot Sulphur Springs and Kremmling. Unfortunately, in the past 5 years, the predicted housing crisis has become even worse for a variety of reasons. In addition, a recent study of the Fraser River Valley noted the severity of the housing crisis from Granby to Winter Park.

As housing prices go up and up and the availability of child care decreases, the full time residents who make Grand County work for all of us are finding it increasingly difficult to live and raise families here. Teachers, nurses, librarians, small business owners can no longer find rentals or houses that they can afford.

Dylan Roberts knows what Grand County voters care about and knows how to get legislation passed for us.

• Dylan led the effort to increase state funding for affordable housing by a record $400 million – not enough, but a big step in the right direction. As Chair of the Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force, Dylan’s committee, with Democrats and Republicans alike – invested in housing that communities like ours will substantially benefit from.

• Dylan passed a groundbreaking state law that gives mountain communities like ours the ability to use lodging taxes, paid by tourists, for housing and childcare for workers. This law requires that instead of just advertising and marketing, the bulk of the tax can be used to support the workforce.

Please join me in voting for Dylan Roberts and sending him to the State Senate!

Deborah Thomas-Dobersen, Tabernash