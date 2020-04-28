Ikon pass gets two new destinations

Mt. Bachelor in Oregon is one of two new Ikon pass destinations.

Courtesy Mt. Bachelor

Alterra Mountain Co., the parent company of Winter Park resort, announced Tuesday that the 2020-21 Ikon pass will feature two new North American destinations.

Mt. Bachelor in Oregan and Windham Mountain in New York will offer seven days with no blackout dates for Ikon pass holders and five days with select blackout dates for Ikon Base pass holders.

“As we look ahead, we are excited to announce these new partners that represent the spirit of the Ikon Pass community, bringing added value to pass holders, at some of the lowest rates available since we launched the Ikon Pass,” said Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer for Alterra. “Mt. Bachelor in Oregon and Windham Mountain in New York are favorites in their regions, adding expanded access in two new states in North America and inspiring Ikon Pass holders to seek more adventures.”

Mt. Bachelor offers 4,323 acres of terrain and 360-degree descents from a 9,065’ volcanic peak, plus 15 Woodward terrain parks, snowshoeing adventures, tubing and more.

Windham Mountain boasts 54 trails, 11 lifts, six terrain parks, an award-winning snow sports school, and Sunset Skiing on select nights of the season.

The two new locations won’t be available to Ikon Session four-day pass holders.

The new locations come on top of recent announcements about the Ikon pass offering adventure assurance, double renewal savings and extended pricing deadlines.