Ikon Pass holders to get $17.5M in Alterra settlement over COVID-shortened season

Alterra Mountain Co. has agreed to pay $17.5 million to skiers who bought an Ikon Pass and were unable to fully use it during the pandemic year of 2020.
U.S. District Court Judge Raymond Moore approved the settlement Jan. 27. He also ordered Alterra to pay $2.9 million in attorney fees to the plaintiffs, over Denver-based Alterra’s objections.
“Alterra was forced to cut the (2019-2020) ski season short because of the pandemic but, unlike its main competitor Vail Resorts, refused to give passholders even partial refunds for their unused season passes,” said Simon Franzini, a lawyer for the passholders.
He said 2019-2020 Ikon Pass holders will receive between $10 and $150 in pass credits. Those who skied little that year will get the maximum, those who skied more will get less.
“It feels good to get a real, meaningful recovery for class members. And I am especially happy with this settlement because the funds are deposited automatically in passholder accounts — meaning that all class members will benefit, even without filing a claim,” Franzini said.
