Ikon, Winter Park Resort extend pass discounts

The Ikon Pass is extending its spring promotion pricing and doubling renewal discounts for the 2020-2021 ski season.

The spring deadline for Ikon Pass promotion pricing is now May 26 and renewal discounts will be doubled through the same time period.

Winter Park Resort is also offering a $75 renewal discount for its 2020-2021 adult and young adult pass holders.

The spring renewal period for Winter Park passes has been extended to June 2.

Any unused days from the 2019-2020 Winter Park Four Packs will roll over into 2020-2021.