Illinois woman dies in Adams Falls, Rocky Mountain National Park
The 21-year-old was identified as Lydia Davidsmeier
A woman died in Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday afternoon after she fell into Adams Falls. The Grand County Coroner’s Office identified the 21-year-old Virginia, Illinois, native as Lydia Davidsmeier.
The waterfall sits on the west side of the park and is accessed via the East Inlet Trail. Grand County and Grand Lake emergency services aided the National Park Service after Davidsmeier’s body was discovered Thursday evening.
The National Park Service reminded visitors in their press release to be careful around streams, rivers and waterfalls, where rocks can be slippery and currents can be powerful.
